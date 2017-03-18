Millennials running for office: How will social media impact politics?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- If numbers don't lie, it looks like the recent political climate is making people line up to run for office!

Twice as many political candidates have signed up in the first 40 days of 2017 than all of 2016.

This means more millennials will be running for political positions. The generation is more eager than ever to get involved.

Houston Millennials, a youth professional networking group, is helping people get involved in the political realm.

Over 100 young adults participated in "Millennials 4 Office 101." Germaine Tanner said the individuals attending the event "want to get educated about running for office and who are interested in our political process."

Ivan Sanchez, president and founder of the organization, said "as of lately, the lack of political experience has become an asset for candidates and believe that what millennials lack in experience we make up in ideas."

