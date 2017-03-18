Republicans, members of the media are growing tired of President Trump’s shtick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump's standard operating procedure for his administration has already caused plenty of friction with the media, but now it could be causing issues for him on Capitol Hill as well.

Trump's shtick of criticizing tough questions by calling the reports they're based upon 'fake news,' and making big claims without any evidence has already worn out its welcome with Democrats. However, there are also fewer and fewer Republican members of Congress willing to toe Trump's line, especially on his more controversial claims. "About the issue of potential Obama tapping of Trump Tower, I think it's been pretty clear there's no evidence to suggest that," said Representative Will Hurd of Texas, who sits on the House Intelligence and Oversight committees.

Most Republicans still seem to be willing to work with the President, at least on policies where they share similar goals. But it's clear that even members of Trump's own party are growing tired of defending him. "I think he should retract those words," said Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania. "I think it would be appropriate to do so. Frankly, it's time to move on."

Members of the media certainly aren't moving on, in fact, they're stepping up the ferocity in which they talk about the president. German news agency reporter Kristina Dunz wrote in her report about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the White House that "it is no longer a custom in the White House that hard, uncomfortable questions receive factual answers."

That quote is in response to President Trump's dismissive answer to her question about how his more isolationist policies would impact the U.S. relationship with the European union. "Nice, friendly reporter," Trump interjected before explaining his trade policies. He ended his response by downplaying her question. "I don't know what newspaper you're reading, but I guess that would be another example of, as you say, fake news," said Trump.

Dunz wasn't the only member of the media to take on a harsher tone with the president. CNN's Fareed Zakaria, who previously called trump a bulls*** artist during the campaign, once again took issue with Trump's technique for avoiding blame. "He has spent his whole life bulls***ing." said Zakaria. "He has succeeded by bulls***ing, he has gotten the presidency by bulls***ing, it's hard to tell somebody at that point that bulls*** doesn't work, because look at the results."

We're only 57 days into Trump's presidency. There are 1,404 days left in his term. So things aren't going to get any easier for the media or Republicans any time soon.