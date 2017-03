HOUSTON – A woman was killed instantly after striking the back of an 18-wheeler Saturday, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was speeding down Almeda Genoa Road in a Buick SUV when she hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler around 1:24 a.m.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler was waiting on a gate to open before turning onto a property off of Almeda Genoa before the woman actually hit the vehicle.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is not expected to face charges.