× Man drops dead in Port Arthur jail before being processed

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – A man who was taken to jail on trespassing charges died in the jail’s book-in area, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said around 9 a.m. Saturday, the man, identified as 33-year-old Byron James Sessions of Nederland, Texas, passed out prior to being processed.

Officials said medical personnel began CPR, and an EMS was called to continue CPR on Sessions. He was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead around 10:15 a.m.

The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to be done. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation along with the help of the Port Arthur Police Department​.