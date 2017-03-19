Thousands of people participate in Tour de Houston as the city tries to become more bike-friendly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There is no better way to start a Sunday than a morning bike ride for a noteworthy cause.

The city's 12th annual "Tour de Houston," presented by the Apache Corporation, kicked off as a part of Mayor Sylvester Turner's "Wellness Weekend."

"Thousands of riders are out here; all the proceeds go to Houston Parks for their reforestation program," Mayor Turner said.

In an effort to become a more bike-friendly city, Houston rallies up cyclers of all ages and biking abilities. Riders had the choice of participating in either 20, 40, or 60 mile routes.

"It is a great way to see the city from a bicycle's point of view," Mayor Turner said.

For the first time in Tour de Houston history, bikers made their way to Missouri City.

Obie O'Brien, Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Apache Corporation, said the ride is a perfect way to get residents outside, doing exercise, and exploring new parts of the city.

Some riders were preparing for the upcoming MS 150 ride from Houston to Austin in April.

Exploring the city while staying in shape... a perfect reason to keep on pedaling on in Houston!