Young woman shot, killed in vehicle on West Little York Road

HOUSTON — Houston police are currently investigating the shooting of a young woman in northwest Houston.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 2:55 a.m. Sunday at 415 W. Little York Road.

According to officials, 21-year-old Essence Derouen was sitting inside her vehicle waiting for traffic to clear after a nearby club, Club Panda, closed. While waiting, an unknown suspect wearing white pants and a blue shirt walked up to the vehicle and began firing shots into the car, leaving the woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect fled the scene in a light colored 4-door Buick.

HPD is asking for possible witnesses and bystanders to come forward if they have any information.