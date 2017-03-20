Adele channels her inner Beyoncé at Melbourne concert

There’s a lot of things to love about Adele — not the least of which is her willingness to do on stage what most people would only do in the privacy of their bedroom: their best windswept impersonation of Beyoncé.

The Beyhive’s most famous member had her Australian concertgoers buzzing over the weekend after she paid tribute to her idol in a brief but delightful moment captured on social media.

Adele usually performs her concerts with fans at the end of her stage (likely to keep cool in the heat of stage lights), but had a little fun when one blew her hair in an especially Beyoncé fashion.

// just being beyoncé [ A D E L E ] @etihadstadiumau #adele #adele25 #adeletour #adele25tour #adelemelbourne #vip #goldencircle #goldencirclevip #medicmedic A post shared by E M M A | G R I F F I N (@eg_griffin) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

She even broke out into the chorus of “Crazy in Love,” accompanied by dance moves — until she had to stop.

“I don’t know how she does it,” Adele said.

Adele took a second shot at it after putting down her mug and asking her band for a hip-hop beat.

Adele is, of course, a vocal supporter of all things Beyoncé.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Adele called out the “Lemonade” singer while accepting her album of the year award, calling her “the artist of my life.”

“This album for me — the ‘Lemonade’ album — was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that,” she said in February. “You are our light.”