Best Of Houston: Houston Press names best Honky Tonk in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Looking to have a little fun somewhere with cool country tunes?

Well, look no further!

The Houston Press names the Firehouse Saloon, the Best Honky Tonk in Houston!

"One of the unique things about the Firehouse Saloon is that we have our pulse on who's the next big country star. Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Dierks Bentley have all played here. Miranda Lambert got her start here," said owner Tom Imber!

Firehouse Saloon was founded 25-years-ago by two brothers who both were Firefighters which is how the saloon got its name.

"I am a retired Firefighter! The saloon will always be owned and operated by Firefighters. We also own Badlands radio which is a Texas music station. If we're not playing a live band you can listen to Badlands radio. If you're a music lover there's no better place to be. People that come here, come for the music," said Imber.

So come on out, enjoy a game of pool, drink a cold brew and listen to some classic country.