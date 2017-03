Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- When is lying okay?

We all find ourselves compromising our integrity by using the casual work lie and private-life lie. For example, if your boss asks you why are you late? You wouldn’t confess that there was a sale at your favorite novelty shop. If someone asks you if their kid is cute, you will obviously say yes.

Sometimes maybe that grey area isn’t so grey and a little white lie may be bigger and darker than we would like to believe.