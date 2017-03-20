Houston motorcyclist killed after crashing into car, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in the Memorial Park area.

Investigators said two motorcycles were speeding down Park Street around 9:30 p.m. when one of the riders crashed into a car.

Officers said witnesses claim they saw the second rider stop momentarily to check on the victim but then the rider sped off.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear whether the motorcyclists were racing each other or just going fast, officers said.