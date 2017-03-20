× Houston woman accused of trafficking 14-year-old girl in court

HOUSTON — Bail has been more than tripled for a woman who appeared in court Monday morning after she was accused of trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Denise Marie Coronado, 19, is charged with human trafficking.

Prosecutors said the victim was a runaway found on the streets and abducted by a man, who police are still searching for.

In court, Coronado’s bond was raised from $30,000 to $100,000 because of her criminal history. Coronado is also not allowed to have contact with the victim or the victim’s family.