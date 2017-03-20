HPD: Man accused of aggravated assault arrested after police chase in east Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault after he led officers on a car chase early Monday morning in east Houston.

Officers tried to stop the car for an alleged traffic violation around 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Lockwood Drive. Investigators said the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to Crosstimbers Street before abandoning his car between the Eastex Freeway and Hirsch Road.

The suspect ran through a neighborhood, but police were able to find him after a short search using K-9 officers.

Before his arrest, the suspect had been charged with aggravated assault in Harris County. The police department said it has filed additional charges of evading in a motor vehicle.