HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after reports of a shooting early Monday morning in the Washington Avenue area.

Officers were sent out around 1:30 a.m. to Birdsall Street near Washington Avenue, where police found an injured man sitting in a Rolls Royce. Investigators said the car had a bullet hole in the driver side door.

The man was not shot but did have cuts from broken glass.

Police said investigators have yet to confirm a motive or identify any possible suspects.