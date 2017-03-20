Man finds six-foot long alligator in his garage

BREVARD COUNTY, Flor. - What was a six-foot alligator doing in this Florida man's garage?
"I thought it was a fake alligator but who would put a fake alligator in my garage," homeowner Hank Stout said?
Well, it wasn't a fake.
"I wasn't worried about it but my wife was frantic," said Stout.
Stout caught the grisly gator hissing on camera before calling a trapper to get the gator out.
"The trapper said they don't really attack humans. I've never noticed they do," Stout said. "If they're hungry and you're in the water i know they'll get ya!"
"He was sleeping happily in the nice, warm garage until I woke him up," Stout said.
Yeah, right. Okay, if you say so.
See ya later, alligator!