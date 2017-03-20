Monday Motivation: Saddle up for Lindsey’s fat-burning cowgirl workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day! Rodeo season wouldn’t be complete without our Cowgirl workout!

For our first exercise, we're rounding up the bulls! Jump around and swirl that lasso.

Now it's time to mount the bull! Pick your knees up high and swing your leg over the bull.

Okay, let's ride the bull for 30 seconds! This bull can’t be tamed!

Uh-oh! You fell off the bull! Fall back and hop up. Do it with me for 30 seconds!

Now we have to chase the bull! Keep chasing.

The bull ran under the fence! Let's duck the fence. Drop down low and slide your feet.

Now catch the bull and rope him in!

Do this fun exercise as a group before hitting up rodeo. Now you won’t feel so guilty about splurging a bit!

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Lindsey, go to www.LindseyDayFitness.com.