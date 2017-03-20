× Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias join up for summer tour stop in Houston

HOUSTON — While we tighten our waists and fatten our pockets in preparation for summer 2017, here’s a concert you’ll want to put on your radar.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull have announced a joint tour and are set to perform at the Toyota Center on June 18.

Iglesias hasn’t released an album in almost three years since debut of his last album “Sex and Love.” He’ll be performing across Europe first for the “Sex and Love” Tour before returning to the States on June 3 to hit the stage with Pitbull in Chicago.

Last week, Pitbull dropped his latest album, “Climate Change,” which featured Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Austin Mahone and others superstars.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Friday, but pre-sales for each performer begin Tuesday.

Click here for more ticket information.