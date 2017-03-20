Sugar Land hands-free ordinance in effect, up to $500 if caught texting while driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas-- If you're driving through sugar land you better have both hands on the wheel!

The new distracted driving ordinance is officially in effect making it illegal to use your phone while driving. Drivers can still make a phone call if they use a hands-free device but texting and driving is illegal.

You can touch your phone while driving, just not hold it. You can pick it up when you're stopped but once you're moving again it's illegal to hold, said Sugar Land Police Department.

The state of Texas has no law banning phone use behind the wheel but Sugar Land now joins about 40 other cities in the lone star state with similar bans.The city conducted surveys online and 60% of voters were in favor of the law.

The measure was passed by the city council back in February after discussing the issue for more than a year.

For the first 90 days sugar land cops will only be issuing warnings but fines up to $500 will follow.