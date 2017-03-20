Texas AG raises questions about Frisco school’s prayer room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- A school in Frisco is under fire for potentially violating the first amendment.

Here's the deal, Liberty High School started a classroom back in 2009 that allows students and teachers of any religion to pray. This started when the principal noticed Muslim students leaving class to pray in a mosque several miles away from the school.

"We gave them the space to do that so that they didn't have to be in the car traveling for 30 minutes each way on a Friday; missing an hour, hour and a half of class," Principal Scott Warstler said.

This caught the eye of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He's under the impression that the room is only open to Muslim students, which is not the case.

Paxton's office wrote a letter to Frisco ISD's superintendent saying in part:

"Liberty High School's policy should be neutral toward religion. However, it appears that students are being treated differently based on their religious beliefs."

Chris Moore, the Director of Communications for Frisco talked to NewsFix and said other students are allowed to use the room no matter what their religion is. He wishes the district could have cleared things up before the letter was sent out.

Since the students run the prayer room, it doesn't even violate state or federal laws.

So what exactly is the problem? Talk about a giant misunderstanding.