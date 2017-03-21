Alief HS senior graduates early while getting treatment at MD Anderson, now final wish is to meet Beyonce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- An Alief ISD high school senior is remarkable to say the least. She graduated early while battling a rare cancer.

Ebony Banks is a senior at Alief Hastings High School and a member of the school's color guard. However, she has spent most of her senior year at MD Anderson hospital.

Banks is battling a rare stage four cancer.

But, that hasn't stopped her perseverance and desire to graduate.

Last week, the district held a special graduation ceremony for Banks at MD Anderson.

Congratulations to our first graduate of 2017! pic.twitter.com/vFe1yk6Svd — #GoBears 🐾 (@AliefHastingsHS) March 16, 2017

Now her friends want to give her the ultimate graduation present. Banks, whose nickname is "EBOB", loves Beyonce. Her one wish is to meet Queen Bey. Her friends have started the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media. Hoping to get the singer's attention.

So spread the love and hashtag. Let's make Banks' dream a reality.