Closing Comments: Freedom of Speech

HOUSTON-- When you look up the definition of freedom of speech it clearly states that it’s the right to express any opinions without censorship or restraint. Freedom of Speech does not mean that you're political conversation should be limited. Just because one chooses to label themselves as Republican, Libertarian, Democrat or Conservative that doesn’t mean that on every issue you have to march step for step down party lines. In the words of Janis Joplin “freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose, but it means nothing honey if you ain’t free.”