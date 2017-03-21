Katy Perry pledges to stand up for LGBTQ teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Katy Perry accepted the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala and discussed her sexual curiosity, while dealing with her strictly religious upbringing.

Perry's speech brings to light the plight of LGBTQ teens raised in religious families.

"How was I going to reconcile that with the gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro conversion camps? I wanted the pearly gates and unlimited FroYo toppings. So most of my unconscious adolescence I prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps,” Perry said.

We live in an age when parents are faced with their kids sexual issues earlier than ever before and simply looking the other way is no longer an option.

"The health of our children is imperative upon us loving our children, embracing our children and knowing that they're created in God's image. God made our kid this way and we should love them as they are created," said Reverend Troy Treash of Houston's Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church.

Perry continued by vowing that she would no longer remain neutral!

"No longer can I sit in silence! I have to stand for what I know is true and that is equality and justice for all, period.”

Looks like she's saying sayonara to the fluffy populate-princess and putting on her equality armor!