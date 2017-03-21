× Man and Woman stabbed after home invasion in southeast Houston

A man is dead and three others are injured after a violent home invasion in southeast Houston.

Patrol officers arrived to the scene of an alleged stabbing of a woman in the 8000 block of Howard Street on Monday around 10:30 a.m. According to the Houston Police Department, while gathering evidence at the Howard Street stabbing officers were notified of a second stabbing in the 8000 block of Meadow Brook. Officers arrived at the Meadow Brook residence to find a man and a woman being treated by HFD paramedics and another man dead on the floor.

The male resident told police that he heard someone banging on his door and went to look out of the window. The resident opened the door after seeing a man and woman exit a red sedan. The Two assailants forced their way inside and began to assault both residents. During the assault the resident grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed both assailants. The man died at the scene and the female assailant fled to the Howard address.

The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.