Man, friend ride horses into Houston Wal-Mart in hilarious viral video

HOUSTON — Living in Houston, there are moments when we can't help but think— only in Texas!

Woody Fields and his friend surprised employees and shoppers Sunday evening when the two strolled into the Wal-Mart on Bissonnet Street near Beltway 8 on horseback.

Fields posted the video on his Facebook Page, showing shoppers smile and gawk as he klip klops down the isles around the store, looping back to the super center's entrance. He said they were just stopping in for a candy bar.

"We is in Wally World," Fields says in the video, "Wal-Mart. Low prices, baby!"

The video has reached over 1.6 million views within in the three days.

According to Fields, Wal-Mart didn't seem to mind the men "horsing around."

Fields also has pictures of himself galloping through the Galleria area on horseback...at least that time, they were outside.