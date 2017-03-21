Michigan State student’s dating resume goes viral after getting rejected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, MI - With social media helping people to instantly connect, it is easier than ever to find potential dates.

A sorority member at Michigan State was trying to help her sister find a date to her formal when she decided to ask the guys on the Michigan State Class of 2018 Facebook page.

Abracadabra! Young Joe Adams and his dating resume came swooping in.

The self-proclaimed "lover of breakfast foods and puppies" presented his case.

In his work experience column Adams describes his job as a "lubricants consultant". Ladies get those minds out of the gutter, the title is not a euphemism.

The 21-year-old's skills include rollerblading, replying to long texts, crying during the movie Marley & Me and acting like a dad in public.

According to his resume Adams spends his time on his academic grind, running his dog's Instagram account, watching Netflix and making bomb playlists.

Of course Twitter was loving Adams creativity and he went viral.

UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME pic.twitter.com/TlzfF0FV9y — Simone Campbell (@simonecampbelll) March 15, 2017

I don't know this kid, but I'd like to shake his hand. https://t.co/TwaPsFe6s4 — Matthew Sinnaeve (@MJSinnaeve23) March 17, 2017

Unfortunately the Michigan State student did not get the final rose.

According to a BuzzFeed interview the girl ended up asking someone else.

The resume was not all in vain, he is apparently getting hit up by a lot of ladies these days.

Fella's take notes: leave your cheesy pick up lines at the door and bring your dating resumes instead!