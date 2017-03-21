× Possible carjacker escapes after chase in Greenspoint area, police say

HOUSTON — A man is on the run after leading officers in a chase through the Greenspoint area early Tuesday morning while driving a stolen vehicle, the Houston Police Department said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from a car wash on Cypress Station Drive in Harris County on March 10, investigators said.

HPD officers spotted the car around midnight on W. Mt. Houston Road at the North Freeway and attempted to stop the driver. The man refused to stop and drove onto the freeway, going northbound toward Richey Road. Investigators said he later turned south onto Ella Boulevard, but he bailed out in front of an apartment complex on Kuykendahl Road.

The car kept rolling and hit a fire hydrant, knocking the device over but not causing a water leak.

HPD searched the area using K-9 officers and a helicopter, but were unable to find the driver after searching for about an hour.

Toward the end pursuit, officers said the driver hit a second car but caused only minor damages.

No injuries were reported.