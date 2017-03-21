VIDEO: Chuck wagon rider has brutal fall during RodeoHouston race

HOUSTON — It was a scary moment at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show Monday night after a driver fell off his cart during the chuck wagon races.

Video taken from the stands shows the driver flying from the wagon while taking a turn on the course. He’s seen rolling across the dirt while the wagon continued on without him.

In the video, the driver laid motionless on his side as about a dozen officials rushed to his aid on foot and horseback.

The rider, who as yet to be identified, was taken out of NRG Stadium on a stretcher before being brought to the hospital.

“Prayers to the family, the driver is said to be okay,” Nick Russo, who posted the video, said.

He was admitted as a precaution and is stable, Rodeo officials confirmed.