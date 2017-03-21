Viral fight video sends message of peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - A viral video that could have ended like so many others is bringing hope to online viewers everywhere.

A fight between two young men on the streets of Atlantic City is unexpectedly broken up by an older man passing by.

"Look, listen to that. They all laughing little brother. You really upset but don't make your parents look like this yo. It's important yo! Don't make your mom and dad look like this yo. Don't let nobody do that to y'all. Y'all shake hands. I ain't leavin if y'all don't shake hands I am not leaving."

The video has been seen more than 15 million times and thousands of people are praising the man for taking a moment to do the right thing.

Now that's the kind of message worth spreading.