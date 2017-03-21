× Waller County inmate sexually assaulted in jail, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was allegedly sexually assaulted at the county jail, authorities said.

Investigators said the victim is a female inmate who claims she was sexually assaulted by a male inmate while performing trustee type duties.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified about the alleged assault Friday.

The Waller County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are monitoring the investigation.

This investigation includes criminal aspects, as well as administrative responsibilities of jail staff.