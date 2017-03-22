Arnold Schwarzenegger announced as 2017 commencement speaker at University of Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Terminator is coming to town!

The University of Houston announced Monday that Arnold Schwarzenegger has signed on as this year's commencement speaker.

That means the 'Governator' becomes the 'Graduator' for the spring graduating class of the 2017 Coogs!

Schwarzenegger even signed the U of H Twitter post with "Hasta la vista, Coogs May 12!"

Of course, the 'Governator' has some pretty big shoes to fill after past speakers like All-American hero, Astronaut Scott Kelly, and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

But you can bet Arnold will have some dazzling words of wisdom for the grads.