Breast implants linked to rare cancer deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s no secret that some women desire to have bigger breasts and are willing to go under the knife to achieve an enhanced look. Well, if you’re on the fence about getting implants, a new study may burst your bubble.

According to research done by the FDA, breast implants are being associated with over 350 cases of a rare cancer called Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. And as of Tuesday, it’s been linked it to nine deaths.

The cancer is being found around the implants itself, as well as in the skin and lymph nodes. It can also affect cells in the immune system.

Now it sounds pretty scary, but the FDA says women with implants have a low but increased risk of developing the disease compared to women without implants.

Either way, it’s hard to think that a surgery that’s meant to alter your appearance for the better, can possibly alter your life – for the worse.