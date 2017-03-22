Caught on Camera: Backyard brawl between two cable guys called ‘sissiest fight’ ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas-- Is this the 'sissiest fight' ever?

Well, the San Antonio homeowner who posted the video to Facebook thinks so!

The homeowner discovered the backyard brawl on her security camera app which shows two utility workers going at it. The two were identified as contractor employees going around the neighborhood to install internet fiber wire.

The homeowner reportedly described it as "men fighting like 12-year-old girls."

Obviously, these two didn't get along from the get-go.

These guys just might have a future in wrestling because they both got fired from their day job.

Of course, who needs cable when you've got these two in your hood?