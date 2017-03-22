Charges dismissed against Paul Wall, Baby Bash; rappers said toy drive confused with ‘smoke session’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The grand jury has chosen not to indict Houston rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash, who were arrested on drug charges last year. The rappers said the "smoke session" they were accused of taking part in was actually a toy drive for underserved children in the community.

The rappers originally appeared in court on Dec. 27, 2016 after being charged with engaging in organized crime and possession with intent to deliver THC. Those charges were dismissed Tuesday and Paul Wall, his attorney Jolanda Jones and supporters held a news conference in front of a smoke shop to allow the rapper to clear his name.

"It was very hard fought. They charged them with engaging, which is meant for gangsters and organized crime activity. This was not that! This was a toy drive for kids and people had to pay with toys for entry and it occurred at a smoke shop, which is legal by the way. For whatever reason the police ran in thinking certain things about people and rushed to judgment," Jones said.

Wall, whose legal name is Paul Michael Slayton, Ronald "Baby Bash" Bryant and eight others were arrested on Dec. 22 after undercover officers paid a $10 cover charge to go into the alleged smoke session at a shop in the 1300 block of Yale Street. Once inside, the officers allegedly found marijuana, THC oil and pills.

The rappers were looking at first degree felony charges because of the amount that was found.

"A part of me is happy for myself and Baby Bash and my boy John, but it saddens me to see that there are still people going through this. I knew the whole time that I was innocent, but innocence won't keep you out of jail sometimes," Paul Wall said.