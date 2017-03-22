× Former Hartman Middle School employee charged with sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON — A former employee at Hartman Middle School was arrested Wednesday after being accused of having inappropriate conduct with a student.

Mauricio Mendoza has been charged with sexual assault of a child. He is no longer employed with the district.

The allegations were first reported to school officials in December, at which time, Mendoza was removed from the campus and an internal investigation began. The administration also notified HISD police and Children’s Protective Services (CPS) of the allegation.

Police conducted a lengthy and thorough investigation, which they concluded in March. Police presented findings from their investigation to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which accepted criminal charges.