× HSCO: Reward offered in hopes of finding suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators needs the public’s help identifying a person who shot and killed a young man in north Harris County.

Reginald Thomas Jr.,21, was found dead in the 19000 block of Kenswick Dr on Aug. 10, 2016, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said.

Investigators said Thomas’ family became concerned after not hearing from him and contacted authorities.

When officers entered the apartment, they found Thomas had been murdered, but there was no evidence of forced entry.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or the arrest of suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.