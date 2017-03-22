Man accused of recruiting, forcing 6 students into prostitution at Manvel High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANVILLE, TX - Parents are outraged after learning of a prostitution ring being ran outside of a local High School.

Alvin ISD Police said, Dihlon Davis, 20, from Pearland, forced six students at Manvel High School into prostitution.

"To hear something like that happen to kids like that, it's pretty sad," Manville High School parent Eva Corejo said. "I think it's devastating to know somebody can approach your daughter and persuade her to do something so horrifying."

The suspect was in court Tuesday, charged with sex trafficking.

Davis could face life in prison.

Alvin ISD released a statement that read in part:

"Our staff will continue to do all that we can to support the students that have been impacted by these troubling events."