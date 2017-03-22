× Police search for two men accused of stealing over $190,000 in watches from Galleria store

HOUSTON — Two men are on the run after allegedly stealing nearly $200,000 in watches from a high-end store in the Galleria Mall.

According to police, the duo broke into the store in the 5000 block of Westheimer Rd. around 2:50 a.m. on Feb.13.

Prior to entering the watch store, the men caused over $17,000 in damages when they broke through several glass doors, investigators said.

The thieves stole more than 42 specialty watches and left the store in an unknown direction.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the men during the robbery.

One of the burglars was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, shoes and gloves. The second burglar wore a blue hooded sweatshirt or jacket, dark pants, shoes and a light-colored gloves.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or the arrest of suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.