Pretty petty study finds beautiful people aren’t ‘marriage material’

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Looking for that long-term kinda love isn't easy, especially if you're pretty.

Well, that's according to a two-part study by Harvard, claiming pretty people just aren't the best marriage material.

After gathering data from TWO women who rated good-looking guys from a high school yearbook, scientists took those "attractive" men and dug up their DNA. Turns out, their family tree revealed those guys were more likely to get a divorce.

This study's basically suggesting most pretty people inherit that wondering eye which can cause major problems in the relationship. Go figure.

Take Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, for example. Both pretty people whose marriage might've only lasted two years tops! Then again, you'd have to be pretty shallow to believe some "pretty" petty study like this one.