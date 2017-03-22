Smash-and-grab thieves bust into Wingstop in northeast Harris County, flee with safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY -- Wingstop lovers might have to get their tasty fix somewhere else for a while after smash-and-grab burglars left a mighty mess at a restaurant in northeast Harris County early Wednesday.

According to Harris County Sheriff's deputies, an unknown number of suspects backed a pickup truck into the front of the wing place on N. Sam Houston Parkway and Wilson around 3:30 a.m.

Once inside, the thieves got busy, quickly snatching up the safe before fleeing the scene. It was not known how much cash they got away with.

There was no surveillance video at the restaurant and no description of the suspects.