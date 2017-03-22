Spring breakers save people from devastating house fire

Propane fuels flames

"The propane tank also caught on fire and started spraying everywhere and added to the chaos," Ford said. "It made it burn a lot more. When it exploded, everyone started getting really worried because there was just so much fire on the side of the house."

Girls who attend the same school as Ford were spending their spring break in the house next door. The boys made sure they got out safely as well -- and just in time. The side of the girls' house eventually caught flame and melted.