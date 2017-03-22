University of Houston mourns the loss of one of their own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Students and faculty at the University of Houston are in mourning over the tragic discovery of a dead body.

A six-year resident at the M.D. Anderson Library was found where a makeshift memorial now lies.

The death of A white tailed squirrel, lovingly known as the “The White Tailed Squirrel” has students screaming foul play.

What happened? Is there a conspiracy involved? And above all, where is the body?

University officials said the grounds crew scooped up the remains and after that, they don’t know.

A gofundme.com web page has mysteriously appeared, claiming that donations will go towards funeral services that will be held sometime in may.

But without a body the truth remains hidden.

We may never know what happen here on that spring day but we do know that this little guy will be missed.