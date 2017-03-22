Woman caught twerking on car… speeding down the highway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- Get down from there right now!

That's all we can think while watching video of a woman twerking on top of a car speeding down a highway in Miami.

Woman twerks on top of car on Miami's MacArthur Causeway because Miami. And because Spring Break. h/t @pcurry80 pic.twitter.com/tBFkdVw9x2 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 14, 2017

Documentary filmmaker Billy Corben shot this video on the MacArthur Causeway and posted it to Twitter. It's just one of several videos popping up from Miami of car twerkers risking their lives to back that thang up.

But one cop in South Beach wasn't having it and knocked a twerker right off his ATV.

Yeah, Spring Break is clearly in full swing in Florida. But this trend is getting the attention of officers across the nation. There's concern it could be coming to a city near you. Seriously, just imagine if one of these booty shakers fell from a moving car.

Hey, you can back that thang up...



And drop it like it's hot all you want...



Just twerk safely, with two feet on the darn ground.