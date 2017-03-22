× Woman sexually assaulted during trail ride sues Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, ride organization

HOUSTON — Many rape victims choose to keep their identities private, but not Brie Ana Williams, the woman has not only come forward to speak about the tragic events that unfolded during a trail ride in 2012, but she has filed a lawsuit against the trail ride organization and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

According to her attorneys, Williams, now 23 years old, was brutally attacked after passing out in a truck after drinking at the Los Vaqueros Rio Grande Trail Ride, a sponsored event. She was underage at the time.

One of her rapists is still in jail, but the other — who attorneys say is the son of the trail boss- has been released after serving his sentence and is still involved in the trail ride.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a duty to protect Brie Ana and every other woman who attends trail ride events,” Williams’ attorney, Chad Pinkerton, said. “We will hold them responsible, and we will make sure no other woman ever has to live through the horrible conduct the Los Vaqueros trail ride allowed to happen.”

Williams’ attorneys say she has come forward because she wants rodeo officials to understand the disgust she has of how the rodeo and Los Vaqueros reacted to her rape.

Rodeo officials released the following statement: