Worthing High School student killed in double shooting at southeast Houston apartments

HOUSTON — A Worthing High School student and another person were killed in a shooting in southeast Houston early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Corder near Scott Street shortly before 1 a.m.

HPD officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, identified by family members as 17-year-old Jordan Coleman and Alfred Wayne Harris Jr., were transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Police interviewed many witnesses at the scene, and said the shooting initially appears to be accidental.

Coleman attended Worthing High School.

Houston Independent School District officials released the following statement.

“HISD is sad to report that a Worthing High School student died Wednesday. We offer our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends, as well as to the entire school community. Counselors have been made available to support students and staff at this difficult time.”

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.