2 men convicted out of 7 arrested in armed Pasadena credit union robbery

HOUSTON — The last two of seven men convicted in the armed robbery of Pasadena credit union have been found guilty after going before a federal jury Thursday, the Texas Department of Justice said.

Raynard Gray, 33, and Sonny Pervis, 27, were found guilty of robbery and attempted robbery.

The remaining five co-defendants; Chris Braziel, 29; Keith McGee, 26; Howard Glaze, 24; Kwhun Johnson, 24; and Leroy Richardson, 36, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the robberies and will also be sentenced June 15, the department said.

Investigators said the seven men met and planned the robbery of the Shared Resources Credit Union. Prosecutors said Gray was the group’s leader and acted as a lookout during the robberies, while Pervis was one of the men who entered the credit union and brandished and discharged a firearm.

They arrived at the bank first on July 26, 2014 with the intention of committing the robbery.

Investigators said employees inside the bank observed the men with the firearms as they approached. However, the doors to the lobby were locked so the crew left, but returned two days later to complete the crime.

The men fled the scene after stealing the money on July 28, 2014.

Prosecutors said a resident followed them in order to give police the vehicle information of the robbers, during which time Glaze and Pervis allegedly discharged their firearms in a neighborhood in his direction. The group then led officers on a high-speed chase from Pasadena to north Houston, where they abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, investigators said.

Glaze was soon apprehended. The investigation later led to the discovery and arrest of the others.

During trial, the jury saw surveillance videos, photos and police dash camera footage of the high speed chase and heard testimony from 12 witnesses. They also heard from a sergeant with the Pasadena Police Department who collected cash, bank straps and clothing of the robbers from the abandoned vehicle. The officer was also able to lift a fingerprint off a trash bag found in that vehicle, which belonged to Pervis.

The defense did not dispute that the robberies occurred, but contended that Pervis and Gray were not involved. The jury was not convinced and convicted them on all charges.

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake presided over the trial and set sentencing for June 15, 2017.

At that time, Pervis and Gray face up to 25 years for the attempted robbery and robbery of the credit union. They will also face a mandatory and consecutive five years for using a firearm in the attempted robbery and another mandatory 25 years for using a firearm during the actual robbery which must be served consecutively to the bank robbery conviction and to the other firearms charge, the justice department said.

Pervis and Gray will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The FBI and police departments in Pasadena and Houston conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard Hanes and Heather Winter are prosecuting the case.