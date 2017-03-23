× Arrest made in Israel in connection with JCC bomb threats

(CNN) — A Jewish teenager was arrested in Israel on Thursday on suspicion of making bomb threats to public places, synagogues and Jewish community centers in the US and other countries, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Israeli police worked with the FBI during the months-long undercover investigation to identify the 19-year-old suspect, who used “advanced camouflage technologies” to cover his tracks, Rosenfeld said.

The Anti Defamation League says at least 165 threats were made to Jewish institutions this year.

Earlier this month police in St. Louis arrested another man, Juan Thompson, suspected of making at least 8 threats to Jewish centers.

Now that another suspect is in custody, let’s hope that more answers will start to emerge.