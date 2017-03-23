× Baytown parents leave two infant sons in car while shopping at Wal-Mart, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A man and woman are behind bars after the couple was accused of leaving their two infant sons alone in a truck while they went grocery shopping, the Baytown Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the Wal-Mart in the 4900 block of Garth Road around 12:40 a.m. Monday after reports of two small children left alone in the store’s parking lot. Investigators said the children, ages 1 year and 3 months old, were fastened into car seats while sitting in a red Ford pick up truck with the windshields and engine running.

Police reached out to the stores managers, who had store employees attempt to find the owners of the truck. Investigators said the couple emerged from the store carrying groceries about 20 minutes into the search.

The couple approached the officers and identified themselves as the children’s parents, 18-year-old Verenice Moran and 23-year-old Yonatan Vazquez.

The parents claim they were inside the store for about 15 minutes, but police said it was at least 40 minutes.

Moran and Vazquez were arrested and taken to the Baytown Jail. Meanwhile, their children were given to a family member.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has charged the couple with abandoning or endangering a child.