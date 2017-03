× Harris County man, woman arrested after small child left in car, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A man and woman are facing child endangerment charges after leaving their small child alone in a parking lot, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sarah Shibley, 33, and Gary Lee Collins, 39, were arrested Tuesday after officers learned the child was left unattended in a car seat.

Shibley’s bail is set $2,000.

Collins is being held on a $15,000 bail.