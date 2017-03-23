× HCSO: At least 3 suspects arrested in drug, weapon raid at house in Crosby

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least three people have been arrested after SWAT officers found a substantial amount of drugs and weapons inside a house in Crosby late Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers arrested two women and one man after searching a home on Apache Lane near FM 1942 around 11 p.m.

Investigators said a fourth suspect ran for his car as officers approached the house. He managed to drive off, nearly running over deputies and almost hitting several law enforcement vehicles. Deputies said the driver was going too fast, lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch. He then ran into a nearby field.

Deputies, K-9 officers and a helicopter started searching for the suspect. As of now, it’s unclear whether he was found.

No injuries were reported.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation involving HCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story.