Internet trolls take on Cracker Barrel over #BradsWifeMatters

MILLTOWN, Ind. — Just who is brad’s wife and why was she fired from Cracker Barrel?

A man named Brad from Indiana posted online a couple of weeks ago that his wife got fired from Cracker Barrel after 11 years of service, on his birthday.

What started as a simple post, morphed into a little joke and has now mushroomed into something much bigger!

People from all walks of life are trolling Cracker Barrel with cryptic messages and hashtags like #BradsWifeMatters and #JusticeForBradsWife.

There’s even a guy singing about it on YouTube!

Some folks just can’t get Brad’s wife off their minds!

“She would walk up smiling, smelling like cheap cigarettes and coffee. She always made me smile,” an online video post said.

Brad’s latest hashtag has become #StillWaiting.

Great!

Now if we can just find out about Brad’s wife, maybe we can get on with our lives again!