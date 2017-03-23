It’s all good! Take a swing at a chance to party with Hootie & The Blowfish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hootie & The Blowfish have been holdin' on since the 80's! While entertaining the masses with music is one of their missions, the band has also made a huge splash in the charity scene.

Every year they put on their annual Monday after the Masters golf tournament. They've successfully taken a swing at raising millions of dollars for children's educational programs. Now it's your turn to step up and join the team.

Head over to their Prizeo page where you can make a $10 donation and it will give you a chance to win huge! A donation can earn you a right to party and help get kids educated!

Check out their full campaign vid below: